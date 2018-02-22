× Halifax Area School District student apprehended following alleged social media threat

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A student who created a social media post that could have been interpreted as a threat against Halifax Area School District was apprehended Thursday morning, according to a statement from Michele Orner, the school district’s superintendent.

The social media post was made Wednesday evening.

“The quick work of law enforcement this morning ensured the safety of staff and students,” a portion of the statement read. “I assure you that the Halifax Area School District is working with the Pennsylvania State Police to keep our schools safe and secure.”

Also in the statement, Superintendent Orner urges parents and students to not be alarmed if they see troopers patrolling the school grounds or frequently visiting school buildings.