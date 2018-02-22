× Harrisburg woman accused of firing gun at other car during road rage incident on I-83

YORK — A Harrisburg woman was charged Wednesday in a road rage incident where she allegedly fired a handgun at another motorist on Interstate 83, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Molly Susan Holencik is charged with aggravated assault, DUI, terroristic threats, prohibited offensvie weapons, recklessly endangering another person and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, police say.

The incident happened at about 2:37 p.m. on I-83 near Exit 18, police say. A witness called police to report the incident, claiming that a vehicle was driving erratically and attempted to pass another vehicle several times. The driver of the suspect vehicle then displayed a gun from the driver’s side window and fired twice, the witness said.

The witness continued to follow the suspect vehicle until police were able to make a traffic stop at Exit 18, police say. Holencik, who was driving the suspect vehicle, was taken into custody and interviewed at the State Police barracks, where she allegedly told police that “people p*** me off while driving,” and that she “needed to be assertive,” police say.

Holecnik allegedly said she pointed the loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the other motorist because she wanted to scare the driver, police say. Holecnik, who allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, told police she did not expect the gun to go off, but it “just shot.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact State Police Trooper Eicher at (717) 428-1011.