Instant Pot: Stop using Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker

Instant Pot is asking customers to stop using the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746 immediately.

In a Facebook post, Instant Pot noted that it has received a small number of reports of overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the bottom of the Multicooker.

The four-digit batch code can be found at the bottom right of the silver label on the underside of the Multicooker.

Instant Pot will be providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement within the next few weeks.

Anyone with questions can contact the company’s Customer Care team at 1-800-828-7280 ext. 2.