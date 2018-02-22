× Man dies when falling electrical conduit strikes his vehicle on Interstate 476 in Lehigh County

LEHIGH COUNTY — A 70-year-old New Jersey man died Wednesday night when an electrical pole crashed through his windshield while he was driving a tractor trailer on Interstate 476, according to the Allentown Morning Call.

Howard M. Sexton III, of Mickleton, NJ, died in the crash, which was reported at about 6 p.m. The incident occurred near Exit 74. Sexton was reportedly driving south on the Northeast Extension in Washington Township when an electrical conduit fell and broke through the windshield. Police say Sexton’s tractor trailer traveled a mile before coming to a stop. Sexton was found dead inside the vehicle, police say.

Both southbound lanes of I-476 were closed for several hours after the beam collapse, police say.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by State Police and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.