Mechanicsburg man arrested after being found lying naked in Lebanon County resident's bed

LEBANON — A 19-year-old Mechanicsburg man is facing several charges after he was discovered lying naked in a Cleona woman’s bed Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of a home on the 400 block of Wilshire Drive called police after discovering Jesse D. Vincur lying on the bed in her daughter’s room, North Cornwall Township police say. The woman recognized Vincur as her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, whom she had told was no longer allowed in the home in 2016, according to police.

When the woman told Vincur she was calling police, he allegedly shoved her into the hallway and pulled her down by her hair, causing scratches to her left arm as he attempted to escape.

Vincur was detained and admitted to police that he knew he was not allowed in the home, according to the criminal complaint. He claimed his ex-girlfriend had allowed him inside.

The girl was at school and was unable to substantiate Vincur’s claim, police say.

Vincur was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass-enter structure, harassment, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.