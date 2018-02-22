× Orioles sign outfielder Colby Rasmus

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have reached an agreement with outfielder Colby Rasmus.

Rasmus, 31, signed a minor league deal with the team, and has a chance to make the club as a left-handed option off the bench out of Spring Training.

He endured an injury-plagued season in 2017, playing only 37 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

During that limited time, Rasmus hit .281 with 9 HR’s and 23 RBI’s.