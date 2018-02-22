Orioles sign outfielder Colby Rasmus

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 08: Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Colby Rasmus (28) at bat during the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays on June 08, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have reached an agreement with outfielder Colby Rasmus.
Rasmus, 31, signed a minor league deal with the team, and has a chance to make the club as a left-handed option off the bench out of Spring Training.
He endured an injury-plagued season in 2017, playing only 37 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.
During that limited time, Rasmus hit .281 with 9 HR’s and 23 RBI’s.