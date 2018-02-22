× Pirates trade for outfielder Corey Dickerson, send P Daniel Hudson and minor-leaguer to Tampa

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade, adding outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor-league infielder Tristan Gray and cash, the team announced Thursday.

TRADE: Pirates acquire OF Corey Dickerson from the Rays in exchange for pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/evvi5sMQkV — Pirates (@Pirates) February 22, 2018

Dickerson, a five-year veteran, batted .282 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs last season, his second in Tampa. He broke into the majors with Colorado in 2013.

For his career, Dickerson has batted .280 with 90 homes, 256 RBIs and 166 total hits.

Hudson went 2-7 with a 4.38 earned run average in 71 relief appearances with the Pirates last season. In 61.2 innings, he compiled 66 strikeouts and allowed 57 hits and 30 earned runs. He walked 33 batters.

Gray batted .269 in 53 games with the West Virginia Black Bears of the New York-Pennsylvania League (Class A).