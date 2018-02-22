× Police ID Chambersburg Area School District student who allegedly made threatening social media post

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A student within Chambersburg Area School District who allegedly made a threatening social media post has been identified, according to a statement from the school district.

District officials received word Thursday afternoon of the social media post and quickly identified the student. The student is enrolled in an alternative education program, the statement reads.

Pennsylvania State Police are addressing the situation at this time.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our schools and ask parents to remain vigilant,” the school district release states. “Should any parent see or hear of any potential threats, please notify the Administration at 717-263-9281.”