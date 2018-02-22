× Police investigating a skimming device found at ATM machine in Lancaster convenience store

LANCASTER — Police are investigating the report of an ATM skimmer in use at a machine located at the A-Plus Mini Market at 111 W. Orange Street in Lancaster.

According to police, a customer at the store found the device on Feb. 16. The device was seized by police and submitted as evidence.

At this time, police do not know how long the device was in use, police say.

Anyone who has used the ATM located at the store is asked to check their financial records for fraudulent activities or access to their accounts. If your account has been compromised as a result of the incident, police say you should contact your financial institution immediately and stop all activity on the account, then contact your local police department to file a report.

The incident or report number for this case is 1802018416.