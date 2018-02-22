× Police: Kennard-Dale teen attempted to take upskirt photos of female students

FAWN GROVE, York County — State Police are investigating and incident in which an 18-year-old Kennard-Dale High School student allegedly attempted to take upskirt photos of female students at the school.

According to police, the male student allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old female student’s skirt and attempted to take a photo under it. A second female student, also 17, also reported a similar incident happening to her.

The incidents are under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police York barracks.