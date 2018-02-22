× Police remove Juniata High School student accused of making threat

MIFFLINTOWN — State Police removed a Juniata High School student from school Thursday after the student made a threat against the school in a text message to other students, according to a report from the school district.

Police were already on the scene in an effort to provide more of a visible presence at the school in light of similar incidents at other schools, according to an email sent to parents by Superintendent Keith Yarger.

Police did not deem the threat to be credible, and no students were in danger, Yarger’s email said. No weapons were found on the student.

Police did not identify the student. It was not clear whether or not the student would be charged in the incident.