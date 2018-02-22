× Police searching for suspect that allegedly grabbed, kidnapped teen in Red Lion

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly grabbed a teen in an alley and kidnapped her.

On February 12 around 9:00 p.m., a teen girl was taking trash out to the alley behind her residence in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street in Red Lion.

While she was in the alley, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by the arm, blindfolded her, and led her into a garage or similar structure.

At that point, the suspect asked question’s about the victim’s boyfriend’s money.

The boyfriend, who was on the phone with the suspect, threatened to call the police, and the suspect was released without harm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at York.