× Poll: Would restricting access to social media stem the tide of school threats?

As the week has gone on, the number of social media threats against schools has increased.

Central York School District is closed today for the second day in a row due to threats.

A 15-year-old student at Williams Valley High School is facing charges for making terroristic threats.

Dover Area School District is one of the many school districts that has seen social media threats this week.

Now, some police departments are asking parents to check their children’s social media accounts in the wake of the Florida school shooting last week, and notable social media threats this week.

Our question is, would restricting access to social media stem the tide of school threats?