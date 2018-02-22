Seggiano USA, Inc. issues allergy alert on undeclared tree nuts

Seggiano USA, Inc. of Cheyenne, WY is voluntarily recalling Tuscan Kale Pesto mislabeled with Artichoke & Garlic labels because the labels do not declare tree nuts (cashews).

Individuals who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the Tuscan Kale Pesto product. No incidents have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The products were distributed between 01/10/18 and 02/15/18 to retail stores in the states of NY, CT, NJ, MN, VT, NH, MA, PA, OH, VA, MD, WV, KY, DC, FL, MT, ID, WY, UT, CO, KS, NM, HI, AZ, NV, ND, SD, MN, WI, MI, IN, IL, IA, MS, NB.

The Tuscan Kale Pesto comes in a glass jar, and the Lot Code is found on the gold tamper proof sticker connected to the lid and the jar.

The recall was initiated after Seggiano USA, Inc. was notified of a mislabeled product by a sales agent who saw the product on a retail shelf. See image below. Seggiano USA, Inc. immediately responded to this issue and has already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-804-501-6699, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM PST or via e-mail at us.sales@seggiano.com

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration