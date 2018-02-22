Some kind of wonderful with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. - The musical has two Tonys. The singing/songwriting legend has four Grammys. But the story behind the early years, full of love, betrayal and a changing music industry paves the way for the Carole King you grew to love during the last half of the Twentieth Century.

From 1955 to 1999, Carole King wrote and co-wrote 118 Billboard Hot 100 chart pop hits, including songs for The Drifters, The Shirelles, Aretha Franklin and many more. That was all before her own successful singing career began to come to fruition in the early 1970s.

The love story with her first husband, songwriter Gerry Goffin takes Center Stage in the Tony Award-winning autobiographical musical, with the changing tides of the music industry and much more.

You know the hits. Now you get a glimpse behind the melodies that will help you relate to the songs you love in a brand new way.

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" plays at Hershey Theatre through Sunday, February 25th. Ticket information can be found at http://www.hersheyentertainment.com/hershey-theatre/