Threats force closure of Central York School District schools for a third day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Threats of violence against a York County school district has police searching for a suspect and frustrated parents and students on edge.

Many Central York School District parents are wondering when their kids can go back to school, and if it's safe.

The Springettsbury Township Police chief said tips continue to pour in, and that they have a few persons of interests, but so far no one is in custody.

As a precaution, the district will close schools for a third day on Friday, February 23rd as threats of violence against Central York School District students bring classes to a halt.

Springettsbury Township Police chief Dan Stump said "eventually we do have to consider how that’s going to look, going back. If we don’t have someone in custody, when we do get someone in custody, it’s something that we’re going to have to start discussions on. We can’t allow this to shut us down long term."

Central York School District Dr. Michael Snell said "as I said last night, any parent has the right to keep their child home if they feel that that situation is unsafe."

Thursday was very quiet in the Central York School District. All schools have been closed since Wednesday after a series of threats spread through social media.

One message made mention of the increased police presence at the high school, while threatening to target students at the middle school and elementary school as well.

Another post stated the threat would last all week.

"We have had very good success in threats in the past, this one definitely been a longer process than any we’ve ever had,"Stump said.

"There are kids at home that aren’t getting educated. That’s our first goal, to get everybody back to normal, regardless of what shooting has transpired. We’ve always had conversations about what is next, how do we continue to increase safety and security in all if our schools," Snell said.

Springettsbury Township Police formed a task force with support from local, county, and federal agencies to help find the person or persons responsible but still ask the community for help.

"Somebody out there knows something, that’s not being shared at this time," Stump said.

Many are asking about the time missed in class for students.

"At this time, with any cancellations the practice is to put it onto the end of the school year, there are no more make up days," Snell said.

Central York High moved its girls basketball game against Dallastown to Red Lion High School Thursday night.

All other Central York evening events also were cancelled.

The district will host a town hall discussion at the high school, Wednesday, February 28th, at 6:30 pm.

Anyone with information to help solve this case may contact Springettsbury Township Police at stpdtips@springesttsbury.com.