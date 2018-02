× Trash collector dies after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a trash collector.

Police responded to a crash on Spring Road in the area of Victory Lane in Carroll Township.

A sedan reportedly struck the rear of a trash truck and a trash collector died at the scene.

There have been no other reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.