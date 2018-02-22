× Uber Eats comes to Harrisburg area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A new food delivery service from some of your favorite local restaurants is hitting the Harrisburg area.

Uber Eats is holding an app demonstration today at Arooga’s in Harrisburg, and beginning tomorrow, the app will offer you the chance to have a new way of food delivery.

The app is an on-demand food delivery app that is partnering with nearly 50 restaurants in Harrisburg.

Uber Eats offers pickup from not only local restaurants but national brands as well.

For more information, you can visit the Uber Eats website here.