Uber Eats expands into Harrisburg; partners with nearly 50 restaurants

HARRISBURG — Hungry? Thanks to Uber Eats, food can now be delivered to you at the tap of a button.

The on-demand food delivery app announced that it has partnered with nearly 50 restaurants around the area.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is one of them.

“We are always looking for new ways to reach our guests, and when we were approached by Uber Eats to spearhead their launch in the Harrisburg area, we were thrilled to partner with such a reputable delivery platform,” Co-Founder and President Gary Huether, Jr. said. “We’re excited for this opportunity to bring our awesome grub to our guests, and hope that we are able to expand our outreach by offering this additional service.”

Uber Eats is available all week long from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“By providing more options and unparalleled convenience for eaters, we believe that Uber Eats can transform the way people dine in Harrisburg,” said Craig Ewer, Uber Pennsylvania spokesperson. “We’re using our existing network of driver partners to offer speedy delivery and working hard to ensure that you can order all of your local favorites at the tap of a button.”

Here’s how to order: