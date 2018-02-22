You’ll need a jacket, an umbrella and extra travel time for Friday

WET STRETCH OF DAYS

Showers taper this evening to pockets of drizzle, mist and fog. Temperatures hold steady in the mid and upper 30s. Heading into the morning rush hour, more showers spread across the area. With morning lows near the freezing mark of 32 degrees, there is concern for a period freezing drizzle and freezing rain to the north and northwest. Allow extra travel time during the morning commute. Period of showers continue for much of the day before tapering late in the day. A light southerly breeze helps temperates slowly climb to the lower 40s. During the evening and overnight,

expect foggy, misty conditions. Another round of rain returns for Saturday, however, readings are a tad milder in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heavier showers expected for the early morning hours Sunday. It’s mild in the middle 40s. Wet weather finally subsides during the late afternoon hours. Highs are milder in the upper 50s. A few 60 degree readings to the south are possible. High pressure finally returns bringing drier weather overnight.

NEXT WEEK

High pressure builds in across the area. Still a fair amount of clouds mixing with sunshine but it is dry. Temperatures are in the lower 50s. It’s a much colder morning Tuesday, with lows in the lower 30s. The skies are brighter helping to warm us back into the lower 50s again. Wednesday is dry with more clouds streaming across the area. It stays above average in the lower and middle 50s. Shower chances increase into Thursday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist