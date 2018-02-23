× 13-year old charged after bomb threat at Fairfield Area Middle School

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year old boy has been taken into custody in Adams County following a bomb threat investigation at Fairfield Area Middle School, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A release from PSP Gettysburg states that the original threat was reported on Thursday at the middle school. The same day the threat was reported, the school was searched by police and determined to be safe, the search included the use of State Police K9 units.

Police say the boy accused is a 7th grade student at the Fairfield Area Middle School, he was taken into custody on Friday and charged with 2 counts of Terroristic Threats, 1 count of Threat to Use Weapons of Mass Destruction, and 1 count of Disorderly Conduct.

The alleged threat was a written bomb threat at the school, according to PSP Gettysburg.