2 West York students face charges after threat via Snapchat message

YORK COUNTY — Two students within the West York Area School District face charges after police investigated a threat, in the form of a Snapchat message, directed toward their peers.

West Manchester Township Police received a report of the threat at the end of the school day on Thursday. Probable cause was developed overnight and a search warrant was executed at a residence in West York Friday morning. Police state that several persons of interest were identified and detained, and multiple electronic devices were seized and evaluated before school opened.

An investigation revealed that the threat was perpetrated by a 12-year-old juvenile while an 18-year-old female was responsible for further spreading the threatening message, according to police. Charges against the juvenile and female have not been released.

Police believe the two individuals have no access to firearms or other prohibited offensive weapons.