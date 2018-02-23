Be Well: Tabata drills using a step are another way to stay fit

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Steps can be a good tool for working out.

Combining a step with Tabata drills can make that workout fun as well.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mindy and Brian Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest will be demonstrating the workouts.

Below, you can find instructions on how to complete the workout:

Step fun Tabata Style

8 rounds

20 seconds of work

10 seconds of rest

Jog it out: right lead Left lead Alternating power step-up In-in-out-out: right lead Left lead Jacks on the box Toe taps around the world Push-up variation on the box Rest 1-2 minutes before starting the next Tabata.