Contractors alert Lancaster City residents of upcoming road construction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Beginning on Monday, February 26, contractors for the City of Lancaster Department of Public Works (Rogele, Inc.) will mobilize and begin the first of approximately seven phases of construction. Each phase is slated to last 6-8 weeks with weather cooperation. The contractor will generally work on 1-2 phases at a time, and generally proceed with the work from north to south.

Work will begin in the block from James Street to Lemon Street, and proceed southward. Residents are advised to follow and obey all ‘No Parking’ signs closely (signs will be posted with days and times), as towing enforcement will be needed to progress with the daily work. Traffic restrictions and travel delays should be expected during the life of the project on Charlotte Street and all approaching intersections between James Street and King Street.

Each phase of the work will include excavation for stormwater infiltration beds, stormwater piping and structures, ADA-accessible curb ramps, curb and sidewalk repairs, vegetated curb extensions, traffic signal work and modifications, tree installations, and general roadway repair and resurfacing. Residents and businesses on the corridor will periodically receive door flyers with more specific information, including who to contact should any questions or accommodations be required. Contractors will be consolidating work zones and staging areas for nights and weekends to try and preserve parking for residents.

The project is slated for October resurfacing and two-way conversion shortly thereafter. When completed, the project will generally mirror the work completed last year on Mulberry Street.

Residents may call Matt Metzler, Deputy Director, at (717) 291-4764 or email at mmetzler@cityoflancasterpa.com with any specific questions during the life of the project. Residents are also encouraged to discuss any specific situations with a city inspector or contractor in the event that an unplanned situation can be resolved by field crews.

SOURCE: City of Lancaster