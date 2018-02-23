× Lancaster men indicted on charges relating to burglary of pharmacy, gun store

HARRISBURG — Four Lancaster men were indicted on charges relating to the burglary of Medicine Shoppe in Lebanon and Horseshoe Pike Gunshop in Palmyra.

Henry Morales, 23, Jorge Santiago, 19, Fernando Rodriguez, 20, and Ronald Grover, 23 are charged with conspiracy to burglarize a pharmacy, burglary of a pharmacy, conspiracy to possess stolen firearms and possession of stolen firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA release states. Morales and Santiago face an additional charge of felons in possession of firearms.

The four men allegedly stole various medications, including cough syrup with codeine, from Medicine Shoppe and 12 handguns from Horseshoe Pike Gunshop on January 17.

If convicted, the men could face up to 45 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release and a fine.

This matter was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department, the Palmyra Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.