Man accused of throwing hot water on female, two-month-old infant

WASHINGTON TWP., Franklin County — A 28-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly threw hot water on a female and a two-month-old infant.

Cory Thompson, of Waynesboro, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Washington Township Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1500 block of Buchanan Trail East on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers determined that Thompson had thrown boiling hot water at the female and the infant. The female was holding the infant at the time of the incident, according to police.

Both victims were transported by EMS for treatment.

Thompson was arrested, arraigned and transported to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.