× Minnesota Vikings send Philadelphia Eagles’ fans who donated to charity some Super Bowl confetti

MINNESOTA– Maybe Minnesota Vikings’ fans aren’t sore losers after all.

According to ESPN, the Vikings sent confetti from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win to about 24 fans that had donated to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation shortly after Philadelphia beat the Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings’ team spokesperson, Jeff Anderson, told ESPN, “”We just felt it would be a nice gesture to some classy fans.”

The note that fans received with the confetti reportedly read, “Your positive attitude and great sportsmanship towards the Minnesota Vikings will not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”