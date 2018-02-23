More rain this weekend leads to flooding concerns

WATCHING FLOODING POTENTIAL

Clouds continue to loom this evening with plenty of low level moisture hanging around. Pockets of drizzle and mist expected, along with foggy areas, all of which will lower visibility at times. Temperatures are steady in the lower 40s through the night. Rain picks up on Saturday, especially late in the day into the evening. Afternoon readings are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wet weather is around through the first half of Sunday. A cold front sweeps through followed by cooler and drier air. Highs are still mild in the upper 50s. A few isolated 60 degree readings to the south are possible. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through the evening Sunday. With the already elevated stream flows, a very saturated ground, and the additional rain, flooding is a concern. We’ll monitor low-lying areas, poor drainage areas, small creeks and streams and even small rivers for quick rises. Be vigilant if you live nearby a flood prone area and be ready to head to higher ground if necessary. Rainfall amounts in total expected around .50” to well over 1.00” in areas.

DRYING NEXT WEEK

High pressure begins to work in behind the departing system on Sunday. Sunshine returns for Monday with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. Bright skies continue Tuesday, along with above average readings in the middle 50s. Clouds begin to increase mid-week ahead of our next system. It is dry Wednesday milder temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. Rain chances return late evening and overnight into Thursday. It is still mild in the 50s. Chillier air returns Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs are back in the lower 40s. Winds are breezy too.

