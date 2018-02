× Police investigating vehicle theft of delivery driver in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a vehicle theft of a delivery driver.

On February 3, police received word of a vehicle theft that had occurred in the 300 block of S. 2nd Street in Steelton.

A delivery driver told police that he had parked his gray 2016 Nissan Rogue to make a delivery and it was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.