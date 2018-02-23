× Poll: Has President Trump’s administration had the most successful first year in history?

President Donald Trump spoke on Friday at CPAC, covering a number of topics.

While expected to speak on possible sanctions for North Korea, Trump also spoke about the NRA and the Parkland School shooting.

Trump also commented on the success of his administration.

“My administration, I think, has had the most successful first year in the history of the presidency,” Trump said.

“I really believe it, I really believe it,” he continued.

“I mean, judges, regulations, everything. And the beautiful thing about the tax cuts is that no one thought we could do it,” Trump said.

You can watch President Trump’s comments here.

