Rough night for top seeds in district basketball playoffs

The PIAA District 3 basketball tournament was ripe with upsets on Thursday Night. Not one, not two, but three different number one seeds were eliminated on the hardwood. Lampeter-Strasburg’s boys fell prey to the upset bug at home to the #8 seed in Class 5A, Lower Dauphin. The Falcons needed overtime but took out the Pioneers 49-46. Lower Dauphin now faces Milton Hershey in the semifinals.

In the 4A Boys bracket, Lancaster Catholic was the top seed and defending district champ. Another group of Crusaders from Bishop McDevitt ended any hopes of a repeat with a 47-43 road victory. McDevitt takes on Kennard-Dale in the final four round.

Manheim Township’s girls are the third victim. Wilson rolled into the home of the Blue Streaks and left with a convincing 55-47 decision. Wilson is up against Central Dauphin in 6A Girls semifinals.

