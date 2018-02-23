× ‘Technical issue’ hits BB&T Banks, including ATMs and mobile banking

BB&T Banks are having a ‘technical issue’ this morning that is affecting the use of ATMs and mobile banking.

The bank posted this message on their website:

Due to a technical issue within our system, many of BB&T’s banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, mobile banking app, ATMs and our automated Phone24 service. While you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards, we do understand this is causing a major inconvenience for so many of you and our teams are continuing to work diligently to restore your services. If you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issues as our systems come back online. Thank you so much for your patience and we will continue to provide updates here and on BB&T’s Facebook and Twitter pages. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity.

