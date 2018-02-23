Thieves target mailboxes in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for suspects after several people living in Upper Allen Township reported items were stolen from their mailboxes earlier this week.

The thieves targeted numerous neighborhoods including the Bowmans Hill Development, and homes along Spring Run Road, Broadwell Lane, Rolling Hills Drive and Round Ridge Drive.

The suspects were described as a black male and female who were seen driving around in a black sedan. Police released a photograph of the suspects vehicle, which is a Nissan Maxima with a spoiler on the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).