Two Linglestown Middle School students facing charges after posting threatening message on social media

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two Linglestown Middle School students are facing charges after posting a “threatening and inflammatory” message on social media.

The Central Dauphin School District posted this message on their website:

On the morning of Friday, February 23, 2018, the principal of Linglestown Middle School was notified by a parent of a threatening and inflammatory post on social media. The principal immediately notified the Lower Paxton Township Police. The two students responsible for the posting were immediately located and questioned, at which point, they admitted to posting the note. At no point was there a danger posed to any student or staff in the building.

The students will be charged by police and disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

As a reminder, students and/or parents should continue to report any suspicious/threatening messages to a school principal, as was done in this case.