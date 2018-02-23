× York City Police seek information in October 2017 homicide investigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York City Police are seeking information in a homicide investigation.

The homicide occurred on October 30, 2017 in the 300 block of E. Market Street.

At approximately 11:39 p.m., Jose Aponte was walking home from work before being approached by an unknown man wearing black hood and jacket.

During what is believed to be an apparent robbery attempt, Aponte was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.