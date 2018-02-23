× York man facing drug delivery resulting in death charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly supplying heroin that was used in a fatal overdose.

William Vasquez, 47, is facing drug delivery resulting in death charges for the incident.

On Friday, October 6, 2017 around 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Golden Eagle Drive in West Manchester Township for a reported drug overdose.

Upon arrival, police found that Holly Miller was lying on the bathroom floor with no pulse.

After attempting to administer two separate naloxone doses to Miller, who remained unconscious, the ambulance arrived and took her to the hospital.

Miller was declared dead the next day at 8:45 p.m.

On October 9, police completed a forensic analysis of Miller’s phone, extracting and reviewing all call logs and text messages.

After interviewing the person who had found Miller and called 911, police found that Miller had received a call and allegedly entered a home on S. Richland Ave. just before being picked up to the Golden Eagle Drive home.

Police were able to verify those claims, finding that Miller had an outgoing call to a “Will” and that that number was associated with a William Vasquez, whose address was in the first block of S. Richland Ave.

Vasquez, who was already being interviewed in a separate drug case during November 2017, was found to be in possession of an iPhone that matched the number Miller had called.

While being interviewed, Vasquez admitted to purchasing heroin on a continuous basis for the past four months and selling that heroin to about 5-8 people, including Miller.

Vasquez also admitted that he used the phone Miller called to conduct drug transactions, and that no one else uses the phone for any reason.

Police found that Miller and Vasquez used to be in a romantic relationship, but that she was his ex-girlfriend and denied ever providing her with heroin or remembering her calling him on the day she overdosed.

Vasquez told police that he was on methadone on October 6, 2017 and it was possible that he just didn’t remember.

On December 12, 2017, police received Miller’s autopsy report and cause of death, which was deemed to be fentanyl toxicity.

State Police lab reports confirmed that trace amounts of fentanyl were left on the drug packaging that was found at the scene.

Now, Vasquez is facing charges.