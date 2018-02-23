× York Revolution to expand protective netting at PeoplesBank Park

York Revolution Professional Baseball announced today it will expand the protective netting at PeoplesBank Park before the start of the 2018 season.

In agreement with the recommendation of the commissioner of Major League Baseball, York’s Atlantic League team will join all 30 MLB clubs and many at the minor league level in ensuring protective netting behind home plate reaches to the inside of each dugout. Scheduled for installation in early April, the additional protective netting at PeoplesBank Park will cover sections 9 through 10 and sections 17 through 18.

“We are always evaluating the safety measures in place in our ballpark,” said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our fans. The data we have accumulated here in York agrees with findings throughout the country and confirms that this addition will further protect Revolution fans from balls batted into the seating bowl.”

Revolution President Eric Menzer highlighted another advantage of the project, noting that all netting at the ballpark will be replaced by a material that is thinner than the current netting and shaded green to reduce distraction while still offering the necessary protection.

“We are baseball fans ourselves, and we know how important it is to have those great views of all the action,” Menzer said. “We have been very deliberate in making sure our solution offers the very best in protection and safety without taking away from enjoyment of the game. And the fans to whom we’ve already communicated this change have expressed their appreciation for addressing both of those concerns.”

Menzer added that fans who wish to change seats already purchased to move behind or away from the netting are welcome to contact Revolution ticket office personnel, who will accommodate them.

The defending Atlantic League champion Revolution will kick off its 12th season on April 26, when the team welcomes the Lancaster Barnstormers to PeoplesBank Park.

