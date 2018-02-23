York woman accused of making threats to shoot up Penn Park with AK-47

YORK — A York woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly made threats to shoot up Penn Park with an AK-47.

Brittany Hill, 29, is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

York City Police were dispatched to the area of Penn Park Wednesday morning for a report of a woman making threats. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the director of Goodridge Academy.

Director Leonard Brown told police that she overheard Hill stating “if I see those girls again, I will come back with the AK and shoot the park up” as she was walking past the academy on Church Avenue, according to charging documents. Because of these alleged remarks, Goodridge Academy was placed on lock down.

Brown spoke with Hill and she told him that she was chased Tuesday by a “group of girls” and was referring to those girls, charging documents state. Hill then noted that the girls that were involved in chasing her were standing in front of the building as she walked by.

Charging documents add that Hill made the threat a second time, saying that she would come back and “light Penn Park up.”

William Penn High School also suspended and diverted from their normal operations Wednesday until Hill was located and taken into custody.