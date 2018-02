× Coroner called to crash in Lancaster County

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster county.

911 Dispatch says the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Route 472 and Spruce Grove Road around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

At least six people are injured.

Route 472 is closed at this time.

This is a developing story.