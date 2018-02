× Dauphin County man facing rape charges

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Middletown Borough man was arrested on rape charges Friday according to Lower Swatara Township Police.

Police say, Cory Coolidge, 23, is facing rape and similar charges stemming from incidents involving a 6-year-old child.

According to Coolidge’s online court documents, he was arraigned and transported to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7th.