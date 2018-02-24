Home nearly destroyed by fire in Fairview Township, York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A York County homeowner was forced from their house Saturday night, by a quick-moving fire.

Officials say the flames broke out just after 5:00 p.m. on the 900-block of Pinetown Road in Fairview Township. They say the homeowner woke up to flames above his head. He was using a garden hose to try to put out the fire inside his home when crews arrived. Firefighters had to remove him from the home.

Fire officials say the rural location, and low water supply caused quite a challenge to fight the fire. It's believed the fire started in the chimney and then spread to the roof. The home is nearly a total loss.