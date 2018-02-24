× Juvenile student arrested for threats against Cedar Cliff

CAMP HILL BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police have arrested a student connection to threats made towards Cedar Cliff High School on Friday.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, they were contacted regarding a threat that was made late Friday afternoon.

The student was with a group of students, who were all talking about the recent shooting in Florida. Police say the student reportedly said that he was going to “shoot up the school” and kill anyone who told on him.

Witnesses told school district officials, who started an investigation into the matter and subsequently called police.

Police, school officials and juvenile probation went to the boys Wormleysburg Borough residence to speak with him. Once a parent was present, investigators say a BB gun was found inside the residence.

The juvenile was subsequently interviewed, subsequently arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The student faces terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct charges as well as disciplinary actions from the West Shore School District.

Lower Allen Township Police say all threats will be fully investigated and, where possible, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Statements and actions of a threatening nature are condemned in the strongest of terms. The fear, anxiety, and disruption caused is unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly.