One person killed in Lancaster Co. crash; State Police seeking info from box truck driver

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– State Police in Lancaster County are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, on Kirkwood Pike, near Spruce Grove Road in Colerain Township.

Troopers say a black Honda Odyssey mini-van with four occupants was traveling north on Kirkwood Pike. The driver of the mini-van moved into the southbound lane, in an attempt to pass a white box truck. The mini-van driver failed to see a red Toyota Tundra, with three people inside, that was traveling south.

Upon seeing each other, both drivers attempted to swerve into a field. The mini-van and the truck then crashed into each other, head on, just off the roadway.

One person was killed at the scene; the six other occupants were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. Police are not saying which vehicle the deceased victim had been riding in. Troopers are not releasing any further information until notifications are completed.

State Police want to speak to the driver of the white box truck that was traveling north at the time of the crash. That truck was not involved, but investigators would still like to speak to the operator, who is asked to call State Police at (717) 299-7650.