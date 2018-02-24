“Pink Goes Red” event held to promote women’s heart health

HARRISBURG, Pa.– In Harrisburg, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority spent Saturday promoting heart health for women.

Their event “Pink Goes Red” was free and open to women of all ages. They focused on the importance of heart health in women. The event included free health screenings, information and some group fitness classes, like line dancing. Organizers say that’s just one activity to help women maintain an active lifestyle.

“Physical fitness is not just about going to the gym and being on the treadmill. It could be just a simple turn the music on, dancing, practicing a line dance to get your heart pumping to remain healthy,” said Dr. Anize Appel, who organized the event.

The event also included free chair massages. This is one of several community impact days the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority holds each year.