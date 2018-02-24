Rain Sunday morning, staying mild

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of our area counties until 7PM Sunday. Most rivers, creeks and streams expected to enter into Action Stage, some into Minor Flood Stage. We’re monitoring the situation as rain falls and will update you as the situation continues.

RAIN FOR THE MORNING: Moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall continues throughout the overnight into the early morning hours for Sunday. Rain totals are on either side of an inch, higher towards the southeast. As rain ends late in the morning, there will be a large range of high temperatures across the areas. A warm front will be set up right over us as a hard dividing line between warm and cool air. Most places see the 50s, though isolated locations of both upper-40s in our northern counties and low-60s towards the south are possible. Skies remain mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

STAYING MILD: The sunshine comes back Monday and Tuesday as highs stay in the mid-50s. We stay dry with light breezes both days. Monday is partly cloudy, Tuesday is nearly completely sunny with a few exceptions. Highs stay in the 50s for Thursday before turning down into the 40s heading into next weekend.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances come back with overcast skies for Thursday afternoon. These showers stay with us off-and-on through Friday morning. A light rain chance is very low with current guidance for next Saturday. None of these rain chances will be washouts, with only light totals expected at the current time.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long