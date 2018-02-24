× Traditional powers assert dominance in district tourney

The top teams ruled the night in the PIAA District 3 Basketball Tournament. All number one seeds avoided the upset bug to advance. In 6A Boys, Reading outscored Dallastown 81-73 to move into the final four round against Manheim Township. The Blue Streaks scored a road victory at Cedar Crest as the Falcons dealt with the loss of three starting players.

Halifax hammered Antietam in the 2A Boys semifinals 64-42. Lower Dauphin doubled up Palmyra 40-20 in 5A Girls. Lancaster Catholic crushed West Perry in 4A Girls 67-31. Trinity jumped out to a big lead against Pequea Valley for a spot in the 3A Girls semifinals against York Catholic. Lebanon Catholic cruised past Greenwood 58-20 in 1A Girls.