Central York School District will reopen Monday

Springettsbury Township, York County — After closing their schools down for three days, officials from Central York School District says they will reopen their doors Monday.

District administrators say there will be a few changes for students when they return to school. Most notable, will be an added police presence at all schools throughout the district. While students are not allowed to bring backpacks to school, anyone needing to bring personal items, such as gym clothes, musical instruments, medications, should expect those items to be inspected.

Central York School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Snell says any parents concerned about their children’s’ safety may keep them home without any penalty. Springettsbury Township police say they continue to receive more leads in their search for a suspect. As of today, no one has been arrested, but there a few persons of interest.

Police say they are obtaining search warrants and will continue to release information as it becomes available. In the meantime, any one who receives or sees threats on social media is asked to contact police immediately and not share it on social media sites.