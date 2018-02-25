× Saturday shooting sends one person to the hospital in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa — Police in Lebanon are looking for a two men involved in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block on Cumberland Street to investigate criminal mischief just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. While on scene, they were notified of a gunshot victim at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

Through investigation, police learned of three fights that took place in the area before the shooting. One outside of Mama Juana dance club, one at Kalembo Social Smoke Lounge and the last at an after party near 6th and Cumberland streets.

When the 28-year-old victim left the after party, two men approached and shot him.

Police discovered several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The Allentown man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks. A man who was with the victim at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Police say this was not a random act, that the victim was targeted.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing. One male is believed to be Hispanic, and the other Hispanic or black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.