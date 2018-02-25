× State Police investigate alleged threats made at Perry County High School

MILLERSTOWN BOROUGH, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — Charges will be filed against a Greenwood High School student after he allegedly said he was going to shoot up the school.

State Police were called to Greenwood High School on Friday for threats made against the school.

According to State Police, on February 21st, an underage student allegedly said that he was going to shoot up the school with a Glock 19.

Another student overheard the statements and informed a teacher on Friday.

The juvenile will be charged with terroristic threats.