Staying mild with late week rain chances

FINALLY SEEING SUNSHINE: Skies begin to clear by the afternoon on Monday, though a few clouds will hang around. Morning lows start around 40 and highs make it up to the mid-50s. We start about 10-degrees colder Tuesday morning but see a lot more sunshine. Highs again reach the mid-50s. Clouds move back in for Wednesday as highs again reach the mid-50s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: We’re dry through Wednesday, but rain chances come back Thursday afternoon. Highs top out around 50-degrees. Showers stick around off-and-on through Friday morning as lows dip to the mid-30s and highs stay just below 50. The wind really ramps up Friday afternoon, out of the northwest at 15-20MPH with gusts over 30MPH. We stay windy through the weekend as highs drop a couple degrees, back into the mid-40s.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long